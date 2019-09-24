Why Virgil van Dijk will beat Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or 2019

According to reports, Lionel Messi being crowned “The Best Men’s Player” of 2019 by FIFA will not matter much, in the race for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2019 award.

Marca reasons that Messi’s “The Best” win was unanimously agreed upon by votes of coaches and captains of all national teams affiliated to FIFA, and the votes of the fans as well. However, only journalists are responsible for selecting the Ballon d’Or award winner every year.

In the voting for “The Best” award, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk earned 462 votes from journalists, compared to the Barcelona captain’s 364 and Ronaldo’ s 264. And that makes van Dijk the biggest favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or, according to the Spanish news agency.

So, how did Messi become FIFA’s “The Best”?

In the voting conducted among teams captains of international sides, the Argentine talisman received 377 votes, ahead of van Dijk’s tally of 337 and Ronaldo’s 330.

In the voting for coaches, he got 379 votes, beating Ronaldo (307) and van Dijk (289) yet again.

He then pulled clear of both the Liverpool defender and the Juventus superstar in the separate voting conducted for fans.

Messi earned 1,359,728 fan votes, as opposed to Ronaldo’s tally of 962,919 and the van Dijk’s tally of 704,235.

With inputs from Marca.