Barcelona legend backs Real Madrid despite embarrassing Champions League thrashing

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is aware of how badly Real Madrid were thrashed in their 2019-29 Champions League opener against Paris Saint Germain (PSG). However, he still expects the La Liga giants to bounce back from the disappointing start, adding that his former rivals’ ongoing struggle is just “a mirage”.

“No, not at all. I’ve already lived it so many times,” Xavi told Marca, when he was asked about whether Real Madrid’s struggles will continue late into the ongoing season.

“They have a thousand lives. Last year is a mirage,” he further added.

“Real Madrid will fight for everything again. For sure.”

“For now, the old guard is playing, but let’s see what happens to the new ones. I think they are going to compete for sure, for sure, for sure.”

“It is true that a major revolution was expected, but in the end, Real Madrid are always there.”

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner further opined that Atletico Madrid could also be a potential challenger to the La Liga title as well. Last season, Diego Simeone’s side had finished second behind champions Barcelona.

“What I think is that Cholo [Diego Simeone] is not going to change anything. He has brutal players, he has signed very well, but I don’t think he will change his idea of ​​the game,” Xavi said, before concluding:

“Maybe in some games, yes, but in general, we’re going to continue seeing a rocky, defensive team, playing very direct… I don’t think Simeone changes overnight.”

