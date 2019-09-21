Reports: Sergio Ramos blasts Real Madrid teammate after 3-0 UCL defeat to PSG

Real Madrid succumbed to a humiliating 3-0 loss at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain to start off their UEFA Champions League campaign on a losing note.

While there were quite a few players who failed to live up to their potential, it seems that all the rage from Madrid fans and now as per reports in Don Balon, the captain is being directed towards one player who didn’t even play the game.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was pictured with former teammates Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kylian Mbappe after the humiliating defeat, and it didn’t go down well with the fans and Ramos. The report claims that the Madrid captain blasted the latest Madrid signing and reminded him that he is no longer a PSG player.

Alphonse Areola joined Real Madrid C.F. on loan from PSG earlier this month. He looked a bit confused after last night’s result 😂#PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/ae0uomNQXC — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) September 19, 2019

Areola moved to Madrid on the deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window with Keylor Navas moving to PSG. The 26-year-old goalkeeper, as he revealed in an open letter, did not get time to ‘say goodbye’ to his former teammates, which was why he met them after the two European giants’ encounter in Paris.

The shot-stopper took to Instagram to pen an open letter for Los Blancos fans.

“Dear Real Madrid fans, I feel sad for some comments about a photo on social media. I want all Madridistas to know that my heart has been white since I signed for this club and I can’t put up with even the slightest doubt about my commitment, my motivation, my loyalty to Real Madrid, our Real Madrid.

“The loss yesterday affected me the same as it did the rest of us in this big family.

“After the game, I met up with my former teammates and friends, who didn’t have time to say goodbye to me when I left. I reiterate my apologies to Madridistas who feel offended, it wasn’t my wish and I hope that together we can have a lot of success. Hala Madrid,” he wrote on Instagram.