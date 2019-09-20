Former Ballon d’Or winner believes Zinedine Zidane needs to win La Liga or UCL at Real Madrid this season

Former Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid star Kaka has stated that manager Zinedine Zidane needs to win La Liga or UEFA Champions League this season.

Real Madrid haven’t had the best of starts to the season and are third in La Liga table with two wins and as many draws. They would take heart from the fact that arch-rivals Barcelona haven’t fared any better and are further down the table, however.

But it’s their horrendous start to UEFA Champions League campaign which has got everyone talking. Paris Saint-Germain hammered them 3-0 in Paris, which has only increased the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

Kaka is of the opinion that the Frenchman is an unbelievable coach and that Madrid could win something this season. He also stated that Zidane needs to win La Liga or UCL this season as these two trophies are the most important for their fans.

“Of course, this is the pressure for Zidane – he needs to win something. La Liga or the Champions League. These are the two championships that are the most important for the supporters and the club,” Kaka told Omnisport.

“Of course, he knows that. I think Real Madrid has a very good team, very good players and an unbelievable coach. Real Madrid is ready to win something this season again.”