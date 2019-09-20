Reports: Real Madrid board furious at Zinedine Zidane for giving squad day off after shocking UCL loss to PSG

Real Madrid haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 season and the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League has further compounded their troubles.

Though Madrid have started La Liga better than their arch-rivals Barcelona, they are still some way off their actual level and are third behind Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. The team failed to sign their top targets in PSG’s Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as well, which has only worsened the situation.

On top of all that, the 3-0 hammering at the hands of French champions has shifted the focus on manager Zinedine Zidane. Various reports claim that the Real Madrid boss might be handed the sack if the side doesn’t return to winning ways.

According to Mundo Deportivo, another one of the Frenchman’s decision has angered the board. Zidane decided to give the squad a day off after the UCL loss against PSG, a decision which hasn’t gone down well with those above him in the hierarchy.

The report claims that only the players who were injured and didn’t travel to Paris trained at Valdebebas. Florentino Perez and co. aren’t happy with the manager’s decision and believe the players should have worked even more after such a disappointing performance.