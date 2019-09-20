Reports: What Real Madrid will have to pay Zinedine Zidane if they sack him now

Real Madrid have had a below-par start to their season which went further south as Paris Saint-Germain humiliated them 3-0 to start the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. And the focus is now on Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane returned to retake his position as the manager of Real Madrid in March earlier this year after Santiago Solari’s dismissal. However, there wasn’t a drastic change in their form as Madrid somehow managed to finish third in La Liga.

This season, though Los Blancos have been better than arch-rivals Barcelona, their performances haven’t been impressive and they have drawn two of their four matches. And with the heavy 3-0 loss against PSG in the Champions League, rumours that Zidane might be sacked only about six months into his second tenure with the club have started picking up pace.

However, if Madrid do decide to sack the Frenchman, they will have to pay a hefty sum of money to their former player. Zidane had joined Madrid on a three-and-a-half-year deal at around €13 million per season, as reported by Spanish publication Sport.

The report claims that with a little over two seasons left on his contract, he will earn a sum of €39 million if sacked, which would take his gross payment to €80 million.