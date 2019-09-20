Real Madrid star apologises to fans for posing with PSG players after humiliating UCL defeat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has apologised to the club’s fans after his photo with Paris Saint-Germain star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kylian Mbappe, from after the club’s humiliating 3-0 loss in the UEFA Champions League, wasn’t received well by the Los Blancos faithful.

Areola moved to Madrid on the deadline day of the recently concluded transfer window with Keylor Navas moving to PSG. Areola, as he revealed in his open letter, did not get time to ‘say goodbye’ to his former teammates, which was why he met them after the two European giants’ encounter in Paris.

Areola took to Instagram to pen an open letter for Real Madrid fans.

“Dear Real Madrid fans, I feel sad for some comments about a photo on social media. I want all Madridistas to know that my heart has been white since I signed for this club and I can’t put up with even the slightest doubt about my commitment, my motivation, my loyalty to Real Madrid, our Real Madrid.

“The loss yesterday affected me the same as it did the rest of us in this big family.

“After the game, I met up with my former teammates and friends, who didn’t have time to say goodbye to me when I left. I reiterate my apologies to Madridistas who feel offended, it wasn’t my wish and I hope that together we can have a lot of success. Hala Madrid,” he wrote on Instagram.

This was the picture which Madrid fans weren’t actually happy with.