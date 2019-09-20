Reports: Sergio Ramos identifies four Real Madrid stars responsible for heavy UCL defeat against PSG

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly pointed fingers at four of his teammates – Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema – for being the main reasons why the team lost against PSG in their Champions League on Wednesday.

In case you missed it, Angel Di Maria of PSG scored a first-half brace and Thomas Meunier added a third for them during injury time in the second half. Real Madrid could not score a single goal in return and eventually lost 3-0.

And now, Diario Gol reports that Sergio Ramos holds goalkeeper Courtois, midfielder Kroos and attackers Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema as responsible for the embarrassing defeat.

According to the Spanish veteran, Kroos’ inability to link himself up with the rest of the midfield resulted in the loss of ball possession during numerous occasions. In the case of Hazard and Benzema, Ramos feels that they failed to execute even their basic roles properly, which is why Real Madrid were not able to score even a single goal in reply.

A part of the team has also blamed manager Zinedine Zidane for the loss. Meanwhile, at the post-match press conference, Zidane himself slammed his players – especially the midfielders – and complained that Los Blancos lost simply because the players lacked intensity.

In short, the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is not fine at all, reports the Spanish news agency.