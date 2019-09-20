WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo explains UCL hand gesture towards Atletico fans after draw

Juventus may have managed to take a 2-0 lead in their opening UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter against Atletico Madrid, but they couldn’t quite get the job done.

Atleti managed to sneak out a draw in the end, and were given a scare late on in the game, when Cristiano Ronaldo went on a rampaging run and nearly made it 3-2.

Following that opportunity, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man appeared to throw up a few fingers in the direction of the fans, seemingly drawing the ire of the home support. Take a look.

El gesto de Cristiano Ronaldo a la afición del Atlético tras casi marcarles en el último minuto pic.twitter.com/3wStpj0YqT — Amantes Del Fut (@Amantesdelfut_) September 18, 2019

While sources such as Goal Italy suggest that this was a clear jibe from Ronaldo to the Atleti faithful after nearly breaking their hearts with a late goal, Ronaldo himself feels it was something a little less sinister.

“Learn, you have to learn,” Ronaldo reportedly said following the game, and blamed the abuse on him being Atletico’s nemesis over the years, most notably during his spell at Real Madrid.