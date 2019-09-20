Reports: Real Madrid stars refuse to talk to Zinedine Zidane after humiliating UCL defeat against PSG

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are not on talking terms with manager Zinedine Zidane, after their humiliating loss against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions League on Wednesday.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that both Bale and Rodriguez are apparently disappointed with Zidane’s decision to snub them during pre-season. The Frenchman also tried to offload both players this summer, but that did not happen – and eventually, he had to depend on both of them to save Real Madrid from losing a couple of games in the 2019-20 La Liga so far.

The Spanish news agency also claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is aware of the above situation, and that he tried to talk to both players in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, neither Bale nor Rodriguez were willing to listen to him, and as per Don Balon, they even asked Perez to sack the three-time Champions League-winning manager at the earliest.

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference after the PSG game, Zidane slammed his own players, and said:

“They [PSG] were better than us in every department. In the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity.”

“It is very difficult if you do not start strongly.”

“They are good at creating chances – that is not what worries me, it is seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition.”

“We knew they would put pressure us but we did not really get properly into the game at any stage.”