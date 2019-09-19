Ex-Real Madrid star slams Zinedine Zidane after club’s UCL defeat vs Paris Saint-Germain

Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic has slammed manager Zinedine Zidane after Los Blancos’ disastrous start to the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 season.

Madrid were condemned to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain with a first-half brace from Angel Di Maria and a late goal from Thomas Meunier handing them a humiliating defeat at Parc des Princes.

While analysing the game, former Real Madrid and Valencia’s Mijatovic claimed that Zidane isn’t capable enough to think for a solution. He added that the La Liga giants need to improve a lot in order to get their hands on a trophy by the end of the current season.

“From minute one Real Madrid was not involved in the game. They had many difficulties and a tremendous distance between defence and attack. PSG players received the ball without any mark and when a team lets you play, they all look like phenomena.

“Real Madrid needs to improve a lot. There is still time, but I don’t see a player or something that could make the team react. Now the match against Sevilla is approaching, who are doing very well this year. You have to be worried.

“I don’t see Zidane so qualified to look for a solution and for the team to improve, because it has to improve in every way,” he said while in conversation with Cadena SER (via Mundo Deportivo).

“I did not expect a match like this as PSG had many casualties, I expected to see another game. In addition, before I started, I was very confident that Real Madrid had a good chance of playing a good game and thus start the competition in which they have made history in recent years in the best possible way, but weren’t able to.

“PSG has been far superior in every way. Real Madrid was virtually nonexistent and is a day to worry much, because I think the season looks like last year.”