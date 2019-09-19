Top Manchester United target fails to rule out possible English Premier League move

Top Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has opened up on the prospect of a return to the Premier League after Borussia Dortmund’s 0-0 draw vs Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

After joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, the English youngster has set the ball rolling in style. Last season, Sancho scored as many as 12 goals and assisted 17 another in the Bundesliga alone. On the back of an incredible season, he attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United but Dortmund managed to hold on to him.

However, the 19-year-old has started this season in a similar fashion and is already on two goals and five assists after only four Bundesliga matches. Though he couldn’t help Barcelona get past Dortmund in the UCL, he was one of the better performers on the night and when quizzed about his future, he failed to rule out a return to Premier League.

“I can’t tell the future,” he told Viasport. “I just take it game by game. I just wanna give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund. I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything.

“It’s crazy. Everything has come so fast. But I have a great team. They keep me humbled. I just take it game by game and give 100 per cent.”