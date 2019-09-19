PSG boss Thomas Tuchel claims not having Neymar & Kylian Mbappe helped vs Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed that the absence of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani might have helped his side beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The French champions started their UCL campaign in style by dismissing Zinedine Zidane’s men 3-0 at Le Park des Princes. Former Los Blancos star Angel Di Maria scored a first-half brace before Thomas Meunier completed the humiliation with a goal in the 90th minute.

When talking to the media after the match, Tuchel stated that the absence of three of his best players might have helped the team as the pressure was less. The fact that PSG weren’t the favourites in the aforementioned players’ absence might have seen them through, the German claimed.

“Maybe the absence of Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe helped the team,” Tuchel said at his post-match press conference.

“Maybe the pressure was less, because everybody was wondering how we could win without those three players. It can help because we weren’t favourites without Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani. It could have taken some of the pressure off the players.”

Moreover, that Zidane’s men were completely off-colour on the night might have helped the French champions register such a thumping victory as well.