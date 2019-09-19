Reports: Romelu Lukaku involved in dressing room fight with Inter Milan teammate after UCL draw vs Slavia Prague

Inter Milan, under new manager Antonio Conte and a host of new arrivals, are hoping to push Juventus in Serie A and go deep into the UEFA Champions League as well.

While the start to their league season has been spotless with three wins in as many matches, the start to their European campaign didn’t go according to plan. Playing at home against Slavia Prague, the group’s easiest opponents with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona the two other sides, Conte’s side could only get a 1-1 draw.

Though this is only the start of their UCL campaign, this draw could end up costing them a place in the knockouts of Europe’s premier competition. After the match, as per reports from Calciomercato, there was a dressing room bust-up involving Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian was furious at his teammates for not following the manager’s plans and his teammate Marcelo Brozovic supposedly took the comments personally. This resulted in a heated argument and the duo almost came to blows, as the report states.

Daily Mail claim that it was Lukaku’s teammate at Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez who had to come in between and stop the two players from having a go at each other. Conte would want to solve such issues quickly since a lot of football is still left to be played.