Real Madrid fans plead Cristiano Ronaldo to return after Champions League defeat to PSG

Real Madrid fans on Twitter have started a massive movement, pleading for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, after their most recent loss in the Champions League against Paris Saint Germain.

Le @realmadridfra @realmadrid va regretter d’avoir laisser partir @Cristiano et @NavasKeylor. Et ce n’est que le début de la désillusion. @thibautcourtois est surcoté et ne sera jamais du niveau de Navas. Eden Hazard? Un bide. — laRhubarbe #NonAlaMafiaRN (@Sarkddine) September 19, 2019

Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo = Real Zaragoza. #bbcfootball — Hasan Anfield (@tambuwaal) September 19, 2019

So what has Hazard helped Real Madrid with so far? Nothing! No one can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Barnabeu — Eric Kobia (@RoyalRiqs) September 19, 2019

The last #RealMadrid's visit to #PSG. The day when everything was too easy with the best player ever #CristianoRonaldo #PSGRM pic.twitter.com/bOHrc3Lgsc — Fares Abd'Allah (@Theknightten) September 19, 2019

Zidane becoming Real's manager for the second time was a huge mistake! Way to ruin one's legacy. It's difficult to replicate previous UCL success without the UCL GOAT Ronaldo. @Cristiano @realmadrid @ChampionsLeague — Arjun Krishnamurthy (@Arjun_K6) September 19, 2019

Bring in @Cristiano thn he is ryt man for Real Madrid. — Danish Ahmad (@DanishA58036805) September 19, 2019

@Cristiano Pleeeeease real Madrid is falling a part 😓😓😓 — Alaa (@Alaa13843402) September 19, 2019

Réal Madrid va pleurer l'absence de Cristiano Ronaldo — Bah Alpha Oumar (@BahAlph10126089) September 19, 2019

@realmadrid #Zidane gving away @Cristiano who used to be a goal machine and spending more thn 200million euros to fill his void is nt going to wrk bcause he is the best #PSGRM #PSGRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/430wrPtoNl — Rohish Mirje (@rohish_mirje) September 19, 2019

With all due respect but Real Madrid is NOTHING without Cristiano Ronaldo, you can get world class players but you’ll never replace this legend. — M.E. (@MEssam7_) September 19, 2019

The thing that still upsets me is that @realmadrid sold @Cristiano and they are still suffering. — Utkarsh Minhas (@maverick_ut7) September 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was REAL MADRID. — Ndabezitha (@MbejeMsizie) September 19, 2019

@Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the best player in the history of the game so he isn't easy to replace. @realmadrid — Bappaditya Das (@BappadityaDas07) September 19, 2019

Real Madrid miss Cristiano Ronaldo — Diane Dixon (@dizzydianajo1) September 19, 2019

To put things in perspective, Real Madrid won four Champions League titles within a space of just five seasons, when Ronaldo was playing for them. They won their last UCL title in 2017-18, after which the Portuguese star left them to join Serie A giants Juventus, for a reported transfer fee of £88million.

Real Madrid fans believe that selling Ronaldo was one of the biggest mistakes that the club has ever made. As you can see from the reactions above, many fans have pointed that out and they also want Los Blancos to sign him, at any cost.

Speaking about the game against PSG that was held on Wednesday, the Parisians defeated Zinedine Zidane and co. by a scoreline of 3-0 to begin their 2019-20 UCL campaign in style.

Former Los Blancos winger Angel Di Maria scored a brace for PSG in the first half, after which Gareth Bale had a stunning goal disallowed for handball.

During injury time, PSG’s Thomas Meunier added a late third after linking up with fellow full-back Juan Bernat in the box.