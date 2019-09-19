UEFA Champions League |

Real Madrid fans plead Cristiano Ronaldo to return after Champions League defeat to PSG

Real Madrid fans on Twitter have started a massive movement, pleading for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, after their most recent loss in the Champions League against Paris Saint Germain.

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, right below:

To put things in perspective, Real Madrid won four Champions League titles within a space of just five seasons, when Ronaldo was playing for them. They won their last UCL title in 2017-18, after which the Portuguese star left them to join Serie A giants Juventus, for a reported transfer fee of £88million.

Real Madrid fans believe that selling Ronaldo was one of the biggest mistakes that the club has ever made. As you can see from the reactions above, many fans have pointed that out and they also want Los Blancos to sign him, at any cost.

Speaking about the game against PSG that was held on Wednesday, the Parisians defeated Zinedine Zidane and co. by a scoreline of 3-0 to begin their 2019-20 UCL campaign in style.

Former Los Blancos winger Angel Di Maria scored a brace for PSG in the first half, after which Gareth Bale had a stunning goal disallowed for handball.

During injury time, PSG’s Thomas Meunier added a late third after linking up with fellow full-back Juan Bernat in the box.

