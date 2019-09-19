Zinedine Zidane slams Real Madrid midfield after humiliating loss against PSG

On Wednesday, La Liga giants Real Madrid suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. Angel di Maria scored a first-half brace for PSG and later, during stoppage time, their victory was completed with the help of a goal by Thomas Meunier.

During the post-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was angry at his players for a below-par performance – that too, against a PSG side that had a second-string attacking line-up devoid of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The humiliating manner of defeat seemed to have upset upset Zidane, who aimed his frustration at his Real Madrid players at the final whistle.

“They were better than us in every department,” the Frenchman said, during the post-match press conference.

“In the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity.”

The former World Cup winner went on to slam the team for not showing enough intent while playing, and named that as the one reason why they were brutally outclassed by the Parisians.

“It is very difficult if you do not start strongly.”

“They are good at creating chances – that is not what worries me, it is seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition.”

“We knew they would put pressure us but we did not really get properly into the game at any stage.”

“Intensity is the most important thing on the pitch.”

“You can have your worst game, but if you play with intensity, put your foot in, win challenges, you can win the game – but we didn’t,” he concluded.

Quotes via Express.