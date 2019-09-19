Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead against Olympiacos in their opening UEFA Champions League 2019/20 tie. Last year’s finalists led comfortably at the half-hour mark before the balance shifted towards the home side. One Manchester United legend has now trolled them over their performance.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand did not hold back in criticizing Tottenham following their drab Champions League performance. The ex-English defender lamented Spurs’ attitude before claiming that it was a ‘Spursy’ thing to do.

“Spurs will be kicking themselves, two-up away from home you go and silence the crowd and then throw it away, show a lapse in concentration,” Ferdinand said. (via Daily Mail)

“You’d think they’d take the experience from last season and what they’d learned but they haven’t. I thought they were just slack and lax.

“Pochettino will be gutted with a few individuals. Lloris epitomised it, coming out all lacklustre. So yeah it was ‘Spursy’ really if you wanna put it like that.”

Tottenham took the lead in their opening Champions League tie against Olympiacos through Harry Kane before Lucas Moura seemingly put the game to bed. Nonetheless, the Greek outfit took control of the match late in the first half and scored through Daniel Podence. Mathieu Valbuena then struck after the break to level the match.