Real Madrid started their latest UEFA Champions League campaign with a horror-show against Paris Saint Germain. Los Blancos lost to the Parisians by three goals to nil, with ex-Galactico Angel di Maria scoring twice. The Spanish giants even set some damning milestones in their huge loss.

Real Madrid were put to the sword by Paris Saint Germain in their latest UEFA Champions League encounter. The Paris outfit, missing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani, scored thrice with former Madrid star Angel di Maria scoring twice. Thomas Meunier, meanwhile, added the third in stoppage time.

Los Blancos set or equalled several records in their shock defeat to PSG. The most noteworthy of them all was related to the scoreline, with Real Madrid recording their biggest-ever Champions League loss under Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman oversaw three previous European campaigns at Santiago Bernabeu, all of which resulted in a trophy.

Furthermore, the Spanish giants recorded no shots on target as the front-three of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale misfired. Bale and Benzema did put the ball into the net on two separate occasions, with both being ruled out later. As a result, Los Blancos finished the match with no shots on target for the first time since 2003/04 season.

Finally, the loss also meant that for the first time since 2006, the record champions started their Champions League campaign without a single point. (via Goal)