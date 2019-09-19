WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge last minute miss in Juventus’s Champions League draw against Atletico Madrid

Juventus surrendered a two-goal lead in their latest Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. The Bianconeri took the lead through Juan Cuadrado before Blaise Matuidi added a second. The Spanish side, meanwhile, hit back through Stefan Savic and Hector Herrera, before Cristiano Ronaldo wasted the chance to win the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a glorious last-minute opportunity for Juventus as they ended up drawing their opening UEFA Champions League 2019/20 match to Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star did all the hard work himself, dribbling past opponents and into the box, before putting his shot on the wrong side of the post.

Take a look at the missed chance below:

Juan Cuadrado put Juventus ahead on the night with a wonderful strike, before Blaise Matuidi added a second. However, Atletico Madrid persisted until the end and were rewarded when defender Stefan Savic pulled one back. Hector Herrera, on as a substitute, levelled the match just a minute into stoppage time, scoring off a Kieren Trippier delivery for a set-piece.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed his chance late on, leaving the two sides with a point each after their first Champions League matchday. Juventus next go up against Bayer Leverkusen while Atletico Madrid face group leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.