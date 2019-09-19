UEFA Champions League |

Fans blast Eden Hazard after horror show for Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League loss to PSG

Real Madrid succumbed to a three-nil loss against Paris Saint Germain in their opening match of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos were completely outplayed by the Parisians, with several players going missing on the night. Eden Hazard was one of them and was slammed on social media. 

Eden Hazard hasn’t had the best o starts to his Real Madrid career. The Belgian international joined the club from Chelsea, after spending seven years with the latter. However, an injury ruled him out from making his official debut for his new side until September 14.

Hazard made his first full start for the club during their Champions League match against PSG. However, the ex-Chelsea man failed to live up to the standards set by himself and ended up going missing on the night.

Fans were quick to point out the Real Madrid star’s poor performance, slamming him for the same.

Angel di Maria scored twice as PSG beat Real Madrid in their opening UEFA Champions League match. Thomas Meunier, meanwhile, added a third in stoppage time to further pile on the misery on Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos will next meet up with Club Brugge, who drew their opening match against Galatasaray. PSG, on the other hand, will visit Turkey to play against the latter.

