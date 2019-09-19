Fans blast Eden Hazard after horror show for Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League loss to PSG

Real Madrid succumbed to a three-nil loss against Paris Saint Germain in their opening match of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos were completely outplayed by the Parisians, with several players going missing on the night. Eden Hazard was one of them and was slammed on social media.

Eden Hazard hasn’t had the best o starts to his Real Madrid career. The Belgian international joined the club from Chelsea, after spending seven years with the latter. However, an injury ruled him out from making his official debut for his new side until September 14.

Hazard made his first full start for the club during their Champions League match against PSG. However, the ex-Chelsea man failed to live up to the standards set by himself and ended up going missing on the night.

Fans were quick to point out the Real Madrid star’s poor performance, slamming him for the same.

Real Madrid paid over £100m for Eden Hazard. He's got fewer European goals since 2009-10 than: – Danny Welbeck (12)

– Georginio Wijnaldum (13)

– Wilfried Bony (16) pic.twitter.com/2NmkdfeDtj — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 18, 2019

This is who Real Madrid signed thinking it was Eden Hazard lol. Finessed😂😭😭

pic.twitter.com/ELxIHgjdCe — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) September 18, 2019

What Eden Hazard adds to the Real Madrid squad.😂#PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/FmMJW6WjLI — Ithilebu Robert (@IthilebuRobert) September 18, 2019

When Eden hazard realized that he no longer plays in the Europa league😂😂. Fraud#PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/vmR5qb5NHq — Black_King😏 (@Chrisclint45) September 18, 2019

Neymar really sat in the stands and affected the game as much as Hazard did today. That’s tough — #ZidaneOut (@mxdric) September 18, 2019

Hazard will soon realise Real Madrid fans arent patient…. They booed Ronaldo…arguably the greatest player to play for them. Chelsea fans might appreciate Take-ons and Twerk videos….but Madrid fans only want goals.🤷🏽‍♂️#PSGRMA — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) September 18, 2019

The Hazard Real Madrid thought they got vs the one they actually got. #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/SRCFeoULPs — Azeez Ishola (@zeezish_) September 18, 2019

I'll never understand how Hazard is called a better player than Salah because it's not just about goals or assists but Firmino gets criticised because he doesn't score enough goals. 😂 — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) September 18, 2019

After realizing HAZARD means danger, buh anti-danger measures are boss nowadays😹😹😹… pic.twitter.com/yzgQiB8IPP — El_magnifico (@Magni5scent) September 18, 2019

The grass ain't always greener.

Hazard got worshipped at Chelsea, his poor performances overlooked cause of the love they've got for him.

He's never ever gonna get half of the love Chelsea fans showed him anywhere. pic.twitter.com/chiFmVhyyq — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish___) September 18, 2019

Ansu Fati ,16, had a better performance than Hazard ,27, in this week's UCL matchday lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Jpay9TXkDN — ‏ً (@xOluwaseyii) September 18, 2019

Hazard: it's my dream to play for Madrid This dude doesn't know that nightmare are dreams too — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) September 18, 2019

Angel di Maria scored twice as PSG beat Real Madrid in their opening UEFA Champions League match. Thomas Meunier, meanwhile, added a third in stoppage time to further pile on the misery on Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos will next meet up with Club Brugge, who drew their opening match against Galatasaray. PSG, on the other hand, will visit Turkey to play against the latter.