Real Madrid were outdone by Paris Saint Germain in every department and succumbed to a three-nil loss in their latest UEFA Champions League match. However, things could have been very different for the record champions, who seemed to have pulled a goal back through Gareth Bale, only for VAR to step in.

Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest UEFA Champions League goals of all time, only for it to be ruled out by VAR, as Real Madrid were beaten by Paris Saint Germain. The Welshman put the ball in the net following PSG’s two-goal-flurry, only for the video referee to step in and rule it out for handball.

Bale bounced the ball off himself several times before chipping it above Keylor Navas in goal. However, due to a hand involved in the build-up, the goal was cancelled.

Here’s a video of the incident:

Meanwhile, Angel di Maria returned to haunt Real Madrid, as the Argentine winger led PSG past the record champions with two first-half goals. Los Blancos persisted till the end but were completely outplayed by their opponents, who added a third in stoppage time through Thomas Meunier.

PSG next face Galatasaray in the Champions League, with Real Madrid up against Club Brugge.