Hat-trick hero Mislav Orsic hails Dinamo’s greatest Champions League display

Mislav Orsic hailed Dinamo Zagreb’s 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta on Wednesday as the club’s greatest display in the Champions League.

Orsic notched a hat-trick after Marin Leovac opened the scoring to send Dinamo top of Group C in impressive fashion.

Nenad Bjelica’s side face Manchester City – who beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 – in their next game, with Orsic keen to ensure they carry momentum from their opening triumph into that encounter.

“This is the best ever Dinamo Zagreb performance in the Champions League and Europa League,” he said.

“But this is a small step for us, we need to continue this way and see if we can achieve something big.

“We played a really good game, it was an excellent performance. We changed the formation for this match and I think we caught the opponents by surprise.”

Dinamo captain Arijan Ademi added: “This is a miracle, what can I say?

“It’s down to everyone in the team. I really can’t say what our limits are now. We showed them early in the match that this is our venue.”

Atalanta midfielder Marten De Roon acknowledged the defeat was painful to take but felt the display was not reflective of their overall ability.

“It wasn’t the real Atalanta tonight. We suffered and lost badly,” he said.

“We gave everything we had, and it’s difficult to analyse what was missing. It hurts.”