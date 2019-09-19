Philippe Clement and Fatih Terim taking positives from Brugge-Galatasaray

Club Brugge and Galatasaray played out a goalless draw in their Champions League opener, with both coaches left satisfied.

Fatih Terim and Philippe Clement were both happy to see Galatasaray and Club Brugge share the spoils in their Champions League opener.

A game of few chances ended goalless at Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday, although Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis spurned an early opening for the Belgian side.

Regardless, in a pool also featuring European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the coaches were pleased to get off the mark in Group A.

“It was a good game,” Galatasaray boss Terim told reporters.

“Of course we would like to have won, but one point is not bad at all. That’s a positive result for us.

“Both teams could have won the game. However, I was happy to see my team’s physical condition, because we were strong even after the first hour of the match.

“Our players had only played two games together as a team. We showed some good signs and we will get better.

“We now play two matches in a row against strong teams in Istanbul. We need to find ways to test them.”

Club Brugge coach Clement was also happy to take a draw from the game.

“I saw the almost perfect game from my group,” said Clement.

“The plan we had drawn up to create a lot of chances worked out well, as did the plan to get few chances against us.

“I have seen many positive things. We played attractive, attacking football against a very good opponent.

“We proved we deserve our place in the Champions League. A few times we could have finished better, but they also have a very good keeper.

“Now we are disappointed we only gained one point – however, it is not too bad to take a point against Galatasaray.

“[We have] tough matches against Real Madrid and PSG to come. But that does not mean we will only defend. We will do everything possible to win.”