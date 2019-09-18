Reigning champions Liverpool were handed a reality check by Napoli in the Champions League, as they were subjected to a two-nil loss. The Reds conceded late goals, first through Dries Mertens and then through Fernando Llorente. A Liverpool star, who was culpable for one of the goals faced backlash on social media, prompting him to delete his account.

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson appears to have deleted his Twitter account, following backlash on social media after Champions League loss. The Reds, with Robertson in the backline, were beaten by two goals to nil in their first match of the 2019/20 campaign, with the Scotland international responsible for the opening goal.

Robertson seemingly tripped Jose Callejon inside the box, leading to a VAR check before a penalty being awarded. Dries Mertens stepped up and converted the spot-kick with ease to hand the Italian side the lead.

Virgil van Dijk then made an error himself as his loose backpass was intercepted by Fernando Llorente, who poked the ball past Adrian to seal maximum points for Napoli.

Robertson, in particular, was abused by several Liverpool fans due to his part in the Napoli opener. The Scotland international responded by deleting his Twitter account, as seen in the image below (courtesy of Daily Mail).

Robertson and Liverpool will next face Chelsea in the Premier League.