Barcelona legend Xavi names three favourites to win 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season is underway. The first matchday produced plenty of shocks, with Chelsea and Liverpool both losing. However, there is still a long way to go in the competition and Barcelona legend Xavi has named three teams favourites to win the entire thing.

“With Barcelona, I look at Manchester City and Liverpool as being the favourites for the Champions League this season,” Xavi told the Daily Mirror.

“We already know that Liverpool have shown they have what it takes to win the Champions League and they are a very strong team.

“And after two Premier League titles, I think Pep will really prioritize the Champions League this season.

“You never know what can happen – but I look at those three as one of the winners.”

Two of Xavi’s three suggested teams, however, suffered slow starts to their respective campaigns. The Spaniard’s ex-club, Barcelona, drew their opener by nil-nil against Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, meanwhile, lost by two goals to nil against Napoli, with Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente getting the goals. Manchester City are in action against Shakhtar Donetsk later.