Barcelona star likes comment asking for Ernesto Valverde to be sacked after Borussia Dortmund draw

Barcelona continued their slow start to the season as they drew nil-nil against German side Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. Fans, however, were left less than pleased with many calling for the head of manager Ernesto Valverde. One player himself got involved in the online bashing and liked a comment.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong suffered a faux pas when he liked a comment suggesting the club to sack manager, Ernesto Valverde. The Spanish side have had some lukewarm spells under their manager, with several fans already turning against him.

De Jong, meanwhile, liked the following comment before quickly deleting the trace:

Valverde has come under fire for Barcelona’s poor form in Europe, with the Spanish side suffering from humiliating exits on the last two occasions.

The Blaugrana first saw AS Roma overturn a three-goal deficit in the 2017/18 competition to knock them out in the quarterfinals. The following year, Liverpool went one further and scored four unanswered goals to cancel their opponents’ three-goal advantage.

Barcelona started their 2019/20 Champions League campaign in a less than pleasing manner, drawing away to Borussia Dortmund. The German side, on the other hand, could’ve secured all three points had Marco Reus not missed his penalty.

Inter Milan are up against the Blaugrana next in the competition, with Antonio Conte’s men also drawing their opening match.