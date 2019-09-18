Barcelona star Luis Suarez’s abysmal UEFA Champions League run continues following Borussia Dortmund draw

Barcelona were held to a nil-all draw by Borussia Dortmund on their first night back in the UEFA Champions League, since the unfortunate semi-final tie against Liverpool. The Blaugrana could not find a breakthrough despite giving minutes to the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Antoine Griezmann, with the former even continuing his shocking run in the competition.

Barcelona star Luis Suarez continued his shocking run in the UEFA Champions League, as his side drew against Borussia Dortmund. The Uruguayan fired a blank once again away from home in the competition. As a result, it has been four years and one day since the ex-Liverpool star scored an away goal in the European premier competition.

Suarez’s last away goal for Barcelona in the Champions League came on September 16, 2015, with the striker scoring in a one-one draw against AS Roma. The game itself was the Blaugrana’s Champions League opener for the 2015/16 campaign, one which would end with them lifting the trophy.

Furthermore, Suarez’s overall goal record in the competition has been abysmal. The forward, playing alongside with Lionel Messi and Neymar in the 2015/16 campaign scored eight times, thus achieving his highest tally ever in the competition. Next season he scored thrice, before netting just one goal each in the two following seasons.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign has started on a similar note for the Uruguay international, as he failed to hit the back of the net away from home yet again. However, he will be hoping for a different outcome during the next matchday, with Barcelona welcoming Inter Milan at Camp Nou.