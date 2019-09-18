Jordan Henderson reveals real reason why Liverpool lost to Napoli in UCL

Liverpool slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat to Napoli in their first UEFA Champions League (UCL) match, and the defending Champions suddenly have some work to do in their group.

Following the loss, Liverpool star Jordan Henderson has revealed that a lack of penetration in the final third cost the Reds on the night despite playing well.

“I felt we played some good stuff, it was just the final bit I felt we were missing today,” the Liverpool skipper revealed to BT Sport.

“At home Napoli are a good side and they are going to create some good chances. You’ve got to be prepared to defend as a team, which I felt we did.

“We won some great balls in midfield and counter-attacked really well, but it was just that last little bit – and obviously the mistakes for the goals – that we need to improve on.

“Overall, we can be better of course. We’ll take responsibility, we’ll move forward and try to react in the right way.”

Other notable results on the same night included a goalless draw between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in Germany, while UEFA Europa League (UEL) Champions Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge against La Liga outfit Valencia.