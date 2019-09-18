PSG boss Thomas Tuchel reveals the most underrated Real Madrid player ahead of UCL clash

Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the big game of the night in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and it isn’t one you would want to miss.

Ahead of the clash, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel spoke highly about the contributions of one Real Madrid star, who might be overlooked at times but is truly vital to the team’s performance.

Tuchel reckoned Karim Benzema is invaluable to Los Blancos, and said that it appears he has been a member of the team for around 25 years.

“It feels like he’s (Benzema) been at Real Madrid for 25 years!” Tuchel said, Marca report.

“We saw him against Levante and it’s scary, he’s one of the most underrated players in the world.

“He’s top class, very difficult to defend against because he doesn’t only play as a number nine; he goes wide, he goes everywhere.

“He has a lot of quality and crosses well, he’s good at heading – what more can I say?”

Benzema is expected to be a part of the action against the Parisians, and he could come across his former teammate Keylor Navas who moved to PSG from Real Madrid this summer.

“Of course it’s something special for him, he was Real Madrid’s goalkeeper for a long time and he had a lot of success in that team,” Tuchel said about Navas.

“The goalkeeper position is special because you have to take responsibility for your mistakes alone, but he’s very strong mentally, that’s why he played at Real Madrid and I’m happy he’s with us.

“He always smiles, he’s calm and has a great spirit.”