Frank Lampard reveals who is their penalty taker after Ross Barkley’s UCL miss for Chelsea

Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home in their opening UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter with Valencia, and a lot of the media attention was directed at one Ross Barkley.

The England International missed a spot kick during the game, and it ended up hurting the Blues dearly, as they lost the match and question marks emerged over the club’s designated penalty taker.

Jorginho has taken penalties before, and manager Frank Lampard revealed his stance on the matter soon after.

“Ross is the penalty taker and was designated in pre-season. Jorginho would have been the penalty taker, or Willian on the pitch but when Ross comes on it’s him,” Lampard said.

Lampard was quick to defend Barkley on the missed penalty, suggesting that he had been in the same position several times during his career where he ended up missing penalties.

It’s been an up and down start to Lampard’s coaching career at Chelsea, and he will hope that his team gets back to winning ways again soon.