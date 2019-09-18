Teenager Erling Haaland scores hat-trick on Champions League debut

Salzburg striker Erling Haaland became only the eighth player to ever score three times on their Champions League debut.

Salzburg striker Erling Haaland enjoyed a Champions League debut to remember as he scored a hat-trick in the first half of their game against Genk.

The 19-year-old, son of ex-Manchester City and Leeds United defender Alf Inge Haaland, became only the eighth player to score three times on their debut in Europe’s elite competition.

He also became the first teenager to score more than once on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in September 2004.

Hat-trick hero! Erling Braut Håland becomes the 8th player to score a treble on his #UCL debut pic.twitter.com/A0ZVqNRuWX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 17, 2019

Norway international Haaland, who had already scored 11 league goals this term heading into the match, took just two minutes to open his Champions League account before sealing his hat-trick just moments before half-time.

Rampant Salzburg ended the half 5-1 up on their Belgian opponents, with Hwang Hee-chan and Dominik Szoboszlai also on the scoresheet.