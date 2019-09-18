5 talking points from Barcelona’s 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona limped to a 0-0 draw against Borrusia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion. Here FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Ansu Fati starts while Messi only fit for the bench



Still more than 6 weeks shy of his 17th birthday, 16-year-old Ansu Fati retained in place in the Barcelona side following his goal against Valencia on Sunday.

The youngster was picked ahead of the returning Lionel Messi – who was benched despite having been declared 100 percent by club doctors, a decision that came back to haunt Barcelona as could only limp to a 0-0 draw at the end.

2. Ter Stegen saves Barcelona’s blushes

Barcelona haven’t lost a Champions League opener in 20 years but it might very well have been a different story had Marco Reus converted his second half penalty.

Nelson Semedo was punished for catching Jadon Sancho inside the area and Reus stepped up, only for Ter Stegen to make a superb stop towards his left before showing incredible reflexes to get up and prevent a rebound. In the wake of his war of words with Neuer, this was a welcome reminder of his qualities.

3. Witsel imposes himself but Frenkie disappears

After a lukewarm start to his Barcelona career, Frenkie De Jong once again failed to get into the thick of things and the game passed him by.

Sergio Busquets’s position has been stated as a possible reason for De Jong’s under-involvement but even the Spaniard’s substitution provoked only a minor improvement from the Dutchman. In complete contrast, Dortmund’s Witsel completely ran the midfield – rarely giving the ball away and making his side tick, in a display right out of the top drawer!

4. Barcelona ordinary without Leo Messi

Clear as daylight at the Westfalenstadion was the fact that without Lionel Messi – Barcelona are a very, very ordinary side. Their domination of possession meant little as Dortmund created the better chances and completely ran them over until Messi’s introduction in the 58th minute.

The Argentine opened up spaces for his team-mates to operate him with his dribbling and began putting the home side under pressure immediately, demonstrating his impact straightaway.

5. Will Dortmund rue missed chances?

Faced with a tricky group, Dortmund gave a fantastic account of themselves on the opening night against Barcelona and might have even got a win, had it not been for their profligacy in front of goal.

Paco Alcacer and Reus failed to convert gilt-edged opportunities while new boy Julian Brandt was unlucky to strike the crossbar with a venomous shot that would have been worthy of winning any game. Inter are yet to come with Messi now fully fit, so Dortmund might never have this kind of opportunity once again!