Ansu Fati starts for Barcelona against Dortmund, Lionel Messi benched

Lionel Messi is only on the bench for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund, but rising star Ansu Fati is in the starting XI.

Ansu Fati will become Barcelona’s youngest player to feature in the Champions League after being named in their team to face Borussia Dortmund, while Lionel Messi is on the bench.

Messi has yet to feature this term due to a calf injury but has been deemed fit enough to be included on the bench for Tuesday’s Group F game in Germany.

His absence has helped clear the path for Fati to come through and the 16-year-old, who has scored two LaLiga goals in three appearances, will get a chance to impress on Europe’s grandest stage.

Fati starts in a front three alongside the returning Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, who makes his Champions League debut for Barca.

Griezmann’s fellow new signing Frenkie de Jong also starts.

Suarez, who came off the bench to score twice in a 5-2 defeat of Valencia last time out, replaces Carles Perez in Barca’s only change from that game.

Dortmund’s XI includes former Barca striker Paco Alcacer, with the Spain international having already hit five Bundesliga goals this season.