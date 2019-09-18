Iran star Sardar Azmoun bags opening goal of 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

Sardar Azmoun will go down as the scorer of the first goal in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League proper after opening the scoring in Zenit’s 1-1 draw with Lyon on Tuesday.

The Iran international broke the deadlock at the OL Stadium four minutes before halftime, receiving possession outside the area and playing an incisive one-two with Artem Dzyuba that took out three defenders before finishing into the back of the net.

⚽️ First goal in 2019/20 #UCL scored by Sardar Azmoun! 😎 pic.twitter.com/EJsR4nJeGT — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 17, 2019

However, having taken a heavy knock to his ankle in the first half, Azmoun had to be substituted at halftime and his replacement Magomed Ozdoyev was only on the field for four minutes when he conceded a penalty for a foul on Memphis Depay, who converted from the spot to equalise.

With neither team able to find a winner in the remainder of the contest, both had to settle for a share of the spoils in Group G.

Azmoun, who has been an important contributor to Zenit since joining from Russian counterparts Rubin Kazan back in February, finished last term with 13 league goals across both teams and has two in nine matches so far this season.