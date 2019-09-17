UEFA Champions League to introduce nine new rules this season

It has been understood that the UEFA Champions League will introduce nine new rules this season. The rules will come in effect, when the 2019-20 edition of the tournament gets underway on Tuesday, 17th September.

According to the report by Express, the rule changes were agreed upon by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) during the last season. The IFAB had also decided to start implementing them from this season.

The following are the nine new Champions League rules:

Handballs

Players will be now penalised for using their hands or arms to create a goalscoring chance or to score themselves, regardless of whether or not it was done on accident.

Substitutions

Teams will now be allowed to pick a maximum of three players to feature on the pitch, from 12 substitutes in a 23-man squad. This rule was already followed by Liverpool and Tottenham during the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Previously, managers could use just seven substitutes in an 18-man squad.

Free-kicks

Attackers will have to stand at least one metre away from the defensive wall when a free-kick is about to be taken. They will no longer be allowed to stand in between the freekick-wall created by the defending team, or to interfere with it in any other manner.

Goal-kicks

Goal-kicks and free-kicks no longer have to leave the box before a teammate touches the ball. However, the opposition players will still not be allowed in the area, unless the ball crosses it.

Drop-balls

Drop-balls will no longer be used in a match. The ball will be given to the goalkeeper of the team who last touched the ball.

Penalties

Goalkeepers are no longer allowed to touch the goalposts during spot-kicks. They will also have to keep at least one leg on the goal-line just as the penalty is being taken.

Leaving the pitch

Players will now be forced to leave the pitch wherever they are positioned on the field in an attempt to stop the wastage of time. Earlier, players had to leave the pitch at the half-way line, and that has often led to a lot of time running out.

Coin toss

The team captain who wins the coin toss, will now have the option to kick off first or to choose an end to play towards, not both.

Yellow and red cards

Managers will now receive both yellow and red cards.