UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Liverpool vs Napoli – 5 key battles

Champions Liverpool kickstart their European campaign away against Napoli later tonight. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the 5 key battles.

1. Kalidou Koulibaly vs Mohamed Salah:

Napoli centre-back Koulibaly was turned inside out by Liverpool forward Salah the last time these two sides met and the Senegalese will be looking to exact revenge this time around. Liverpool knocked the Italians out last season and Salah’s duel against Koulibaly was one of the key turning points on that ominous night. An intriguing battle.

2. Hirving Lozano vs Trent Alexander-Arnold



Mexican international Lozano has had a decent start to life in the Italian League, notching up one goal in his two appearances so far. The Champions League, however, is a different stage altogether and European nights like these are the reason he came to Naples.

Expect a fascinating duel between the winger and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – arguably one of the best in the world at this moment.

3. Sadio Mane vs Alex Meret

Liverpool have a very different proposition to face in goal this time around as compared to the last time – when Arsenal loanee David Ospina was in goal for the Italians. Youngster Alex Meret signed for big money from Udinese last year and has now cemented his place in the team.

Up against an in-form Sadio Mane – fresh off the back of a double against Newcastle – it will be the test of a lifetime for the young custodian.

4. Andy Robertson vs Jose Callejon

Having had contrasting fortunes with club and country this season, Andy Robertson will look to further exorcise the ghosts from Scotland’s qualifying debacle by adding another win under his belt. Dealt with the task of facing former Real Madrid star Jose Callejon – expect a fierce battle.

5. Adrian vs Dries Mertens



A topsy-turvy start to his Liverpool career has culminated in Adrian starting his first Champions League game – and what a match to make his debut in! As evinced by his mistake against Southampton, the Brazilian is error-prone at times, something Dries Mertens could exploit, especially considering that Liverpool shot-stopper is nowhere as comfortable with the ball at his feet as fellow countryman Alisson.