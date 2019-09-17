UEFA Champions League |

PSG superstar confirms he will miss UCL group stage encounter vs Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will miss the club’s opening UEFA Champions League 2019/20 encounter vs Real Madrid.

PSG are set to start their UCL campaign with a home encounter vs Los Blancos on Wednesday, 18th September. However, they will be without one of their most important players in Mbappe.

The 21-year-old confirmed the news through a tweet which read, “It’s now official, I will not start our European campaign at home against Madrid. I am very sad not to be able to play but I will bring all my support from the stands to the team and I hope to return 100% to still and always give my maximum.”

 

PSG will be without the services of Neymar as well who is set to miss out because of a three-match ban in UEFA competitions on him. Madrid themselves will be without a few crucial names, which takes some of the sheen away from the high profile encounter.

