Cheery Jurgen Klopp dismisses weather talk but cuts through Liverpool hype

Top of the Premier League and champions of Europe, Jurgen Klopp was in high spirits as he addressed his future and Liverpool’s standing.

Jurgen Klopp dismissed his agent’s talk of the weather in Liverpool as a joke that had been misunderstood, clarifying he would not leave Merseyside simply for a warmer climate.

The Reds boss’ future was brought up as friend and agent Marc Kosicke complained to DAZN of the gloomy weather during Liverpool winters, suggesting it had hindered contract talks in the past.

But Klopp, facing the media ahead of playing Napoli in the Champions League, sought to set the record straight.

While making repeated light-hearted comments about the temperature of the sweltering media room in Naples, Klopp explained: “He wanted to make a joke so I have to be serious.

“I could make a lot of jokes about the weather – especially sitting here sweating like crazy… I’m not sure I could work here.

“It was obviously the German humour and nobody got it. The weather was never a reason for me to choose a city.

“Liverpool is not always nice but, between March and September, it’s nicer than I imagined. I came in October and you could say not to move to Liverpool in October because, until March, it’s not too cool.

“It was a bit harsh and I spoke a lot about the weather, but it was long ago. Now, when I speak about the weather, I speak about the wind, which has an affect on football, but that is not allowed as well in England.

“It’s not a reason for me to leave the country. I’m fine with the weather. Maybe, at the moment, it’s the most healthy weather in the world – we have enough rain, wind is there, it’s pretty much the opposite of this room.

“I enjoy that quite often. There’s nothing in that story. Obviously it was a bump – he said something and they all went for it.

“He’s not only my agent, he’s my friend; friends say what they want and he did that and nobody got his joke. That’s how it is.”

Meanwhile, preparing for the first match of Liverpool’s title defence, Klopp remained in jovial mood as it was put to him that his side might be the best in Europe.

Laughing as he heard the question, the manager said: “We cannot be the best team in Europe as Man City are the best team in the world. That’s the same planet, I heard.

“There are a lot of good teams out there and you have to prove it constantly. Last year, we were really good. I’m not sure we were the best team in Europe, but we were really good at the right moments. That’s why we won the Champions League.”

Captain Jordan Henderson similarly was not interested in talk of being considered favourites for the Champions League.

“It’s too early to be saying stuff like that,” he said. “We have started the season really well and just want to continue that.

“We still feel we can improve and get better – that’s what we will try to do tomorrow night. We will try to give everything and start the campaign off really well.”