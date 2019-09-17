Miralem Pjanic fit to face Atletico Madrid but Douglas Costa out for at least two weeks

Juventus should have Miralem Pjanic available against Atletico Madrid, but the news on Douglas Costa is not too promising

Miralem Pjanic has been passed fit for Juventus’ Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, but Douglas Costa is set to be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Both players hobbled out of the 0-0 Serie A draw with Fiorentina on Saturday, Costa managing only eight minutes and Pjanic forced to depart shortly before half-time.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder had tests at J Medical on Monday and no muscle damage was detected, meaning he should be clear to play in his side’s Champions League group-stage opener away to Atletico on Wednesday.

However, Costa has been diagnosed with a thigh injury and it will be 15 days before a definitive time frame on his recovery can be put in place.

It means the Brazil winger will sit out the Atletico clash and potentially Juve’s second Group D match at home to Bayer Leverkusen on October 1.

He will also miss league matches against Hellas Verona, Brescia and SPAL over the coming 10 days.