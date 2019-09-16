Lionel Messi returns to Barca squad for Dortmund trip

After missing the first few games of the season with a calf injury, Lionel Messi will travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund.

Lionel Messi is back in the Barcelona squad for the first time this season after recovering from a calf injury ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Messi suffered the injury in pre-season and has been unable to feature even as a substitute in Barca’s first four LaLiga games of the 2019-20 season.

The 32-year-old returned to training last week and took part in the full session on Sunday, despite coach Ernesto Valverde suggesting prior to Saturday’s 5-2 demolition of Valencia that Messi would not be fit enough to face Dortmund.

But ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League opener, Messi has been named on Barca’s squad list, meaning an appearance at Signal Iduna Park is a possibility.

Barca’s start to the domestic season has been indifferent without Messi.

While they thrashed Valencia and Real Betis 5-2, those victories came after a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao and either side of a 2-2 draw at promoted Osasuna.

Youngsters Carles Perez and Ansu Fati have been drafted in to help alleviate Barca’s injuries woes in attack during Messi’s absence, and both players have impressed.

Perez has scored one goal in four outings, while 16-year-old Fati has netted twice and got an assist in just three matches.

Luis Suarez made his return to from a brief absence against Valencia and scored twice off the bench, meaning he could potentially be brought into the starting XI in Dortmund.