Former Barcelona star reveals he was treated badly at the club ahead of UCL encounter vs La Liga giants

Borussia Dortmund striker and former FC Barcelona’s, Paco Alcacer has revealed he was badly treated by some people at the club.

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona from Valencia back in 2016 but failed to break into the starting XI with Luis Suarez going all guns blazing. After two rather uneventful years at the club, the striker was allowed to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2018.

Alcacer scored 18 goals in his first full season in the Bundesliga and the move was made permanent by Dortmund after a year-long loan. He is now set to face his former club in the UEFA Champions League as the La Liga giants travel to the Westfalenstadion to start their UCL campaign.

Ahead of the encounter, the Spaniard revealed that though some treated him very well at Barcelona, some people treated him very badly. He did add that players were very good to him, on the other hand.

“I have respect for many people and many colleagues, as many people at Barcelona treated me very well and others very badly,” he told ‘Que T’hi Jugues’ on Cadena SER (via Marca).

“The players acted very well with me and the fans also, although others treated me badly. For me it was very important to see that they trusted me and many people did not prove it.”