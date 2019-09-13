Watch: Lionel Messi’s son Mateo emulates father’s famous UCL goal against Real Madrid

“Like father, like son”, goes the saying. And these days, Mateo Messi – Lionel Messi’s son, is busy proving that the statement is pretty accurate – for instance, earlier this week, he emulated his father’s famous UCL goal against Real Madrid, and we find the resemblance between both goals to be very astonishing.

Take a look at young Mateo’s goal right here:

What a goal From The best little player in the world 😱😍 my super boss 🤟🏻♥️⚽#mateoMessi #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/Vc9pN7p7vl — Sofya M¹⁰🇦🇷 (@sofya_leb) September 11, 2019

And now, watch the video below to see how Messi scored his goal. As mentioned above, he scored it against Real Madrid, in a Champions League appearance. The Argentine legend’s goal helped the Blaugrana reach the final, after a convincing win over Los Blancos in the semi-final:

8 years ago today, Messi scored this amazing solo goal vs Real Madrid to help Barça reach the final.

“Away from 2,3,4 wonderful, wonderful, wonderful! How good is he?”

Iconic🐐 pic.twitter.com/RnRAZ3MWZN — CH (@BarcaLionel_FC) April 27, 2019

Extraordinary.

It’s true – Messi scored the memorable goal by overcoming some big names of Real Madrid’s defence, while all Mateo had to do was to run freely before striking the ball into an empty net. But if nothing else, the video simply speaks volumes about the youngster’s power of observation.

The video goes on to prove that Mateo has a very keen eye for the game, and undoubtedly, if he continues to develop his other skills, he could become a prodigy like his father, one day.

