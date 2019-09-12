Lionel Messi opens up on Ernesto Valverde sacking rumours after Barcelona’s UCL exit last season

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has stated that he doesn’t think the coaching staff and Ernesto Valverde, in particular, was to blame for the team’s failure to win the UEFA Champions League last season.

While in conversation with Spanish publication Sport, Messi opened up on Valverde sacking rumours after Barcelona’s UCL exit last season. The Argentine took full blame of the team’s performances, saying that it’s the players who fell short and not the coaching staff.

“When these things happen, everyone thinks the worst because we didn’t complete our objectives. Something similar happened in the previous year too although I believe it was worse on this occasion. As I said in the moment, we (the players) are to blame.

“The coaching staff had nothing to do with the performance we put in. Until that moment we had a great season, dominating the league from the first moment, making the final of the Copa del Rey. It was more an issue with us than with the coaching team,” he said.

Messi went on to add that the UCL exit made the whole season seem bad despite the fact that they won La Liga.

“It wasn’t a great year for how it ended but we had a great season until the last two games. Our elimination from the Champions League made our entire season look bad when we did really well. We were close to achieving the treble but that one game ruined it all.

“After that, playing in the final of the Copa del Rey was difficult. In the second half, we played well but we have it away in the first half. Of course, it looks like a ‘bad season’ because we only won LaLiga. We didn’t achieve our goals,” the 32-year-old added.