Lionel Messi picks his favourite between UEFA Champions League and La Liga

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has picked his favourite between La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

While in a conversation with Spanish publication Sport, Messi talked about various aspects of his football life including Neymar’s failed move to Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dinner invitation.

In the same interview, when he was asked to choose between winning the Spanish league and UCL, Messi replied by saying that he would like to win the Champions League as ‘it’s been a long time’. However, he was quick to add that Barcelona target both the trophies at the start of the season and so does he.

“When we start the season we always say the same thing that we want to win everything and try our best to achieve that. I hope we can settle in quickly, we want to win every title. But it’s clear I would like to win the Champions League because it’s been a long time since I last did that.

“As a club, and on a personal level, we must win the Champions League. But at the start of the season I wouldn’t take one or the other. I want to win them both,” he said.

Barcelona could only win La Liga last season as they were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual winners Liverpool in the semifinals.