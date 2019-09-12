Lionel Messi opens up on Ballon d’Or chances and 2018/19 Champions League failure

Lionel Messi could not help Barcelona win the Champions League last summer. The Argentine saw his club side collapse towards the end of the season, also taking away from him the status of Ballon d’Or favourite. He has now spoken about the same.

Lionel Messi was asked to evaluate his last season by Sport in an interview. The Barcelona star, who saw his side collapse on two fronts gave an honest answer, saying that they didn’t achieve their goals.

“It wasn’t a great year for how it ended but we had a great season until the last two games. Our elimination from the Champions League made our entire season look bad when we did really well. We were close to achieving the treble but that one game ruined it all.

“After that, playing in the final of the Copa del Rey was difficult. In the second half, we played well but we have it away in the first half. Of course, it looks like a ‘bad season’ because we only won LaLiga. We didn’t achieve our goals.”

The Barcelona star then gave his view on Ballon d’Or, saying that he never felt whether he himself was the favourite or not.

“I don’t know. The Ballon d’Or is strange, no one really knows who is the favourite,” Messi continued.

“Recently they’ve looked more at the club’s results, which isn’t a bad thing. Sometimes it’s been for the World Cup which not everyone values the same. I don’t know. Honestly, there isn’t a specific line on which you can define the Ballon d’Or winner. I’ve never felt I was the favourite or not. As I’ve said before, individual awards are secondary to me.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is expected to be one of the finalists for Ballon d’Or 2019 thanks to his stunning form in the past year. However, he is not the favourite to win it, with that tag going to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.