Lionel Messi responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s dinner invitation

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share one of the most interesting rivalries in sports. The pair are widely considered to be the best ever to grace the game and while there is animosity between their supporters, the players themselves are said to be on good terms. Messi has now given further proof of the fact.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi gave football fans a moment to remember in their most recent meeting, off the pitch at the UEFA Awards. When asked about one of his previous statements about Messi, Ronaldo responded that he would like to have dinner with his opposite number in the near future.

“We share the stage for 15 years, me and him. I don’t know if that’s ever happened in football; the same two guys on the same stage all the time. It’s not easy, as you know. And, of course, we have a good relationship. We’ve not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future,” Ronaldo had said on that occasion.

Now in an interview with Sport, Messi has responded to that request.

“Yes, I don’t have any problem with that,” the Barcelona star said.

“I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him. We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem.

“We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show. I don’t know if there will be a dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to meet each other again in the near future, with the duo nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s award and the FIFPro World XI. They are also expected to be in the top three for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.