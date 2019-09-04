Manchester United & PSG targets excluded from Juventus’s squad for UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Juventus recently released their squad for the upcoming season of UEFA Champions League and both Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic have been left out of it.

The Serie A giants have a huge squad after as many as eight new signings and while they wanted to offload quite a few of their players in the recently concluded summer transfer window, they failed to do so and are now having to leave two of their top stars out of the team.

Manager Maurizio Sarri had highlighted earlier that this could be a problem for Juventus and even went on to term the situation as ’embarrassing’ midway through the transfer window. “We have to cut six players from the Champions League squad. If we don’t, the choices we have are crazy,” he said.

“The last 20 days of the [transfer] market will be difficult for us. It’s a difficult, embarrassing situation because we risk leaving top players out of the squad list. It’s a situation we have to resolve, and it’s not strictly connected to the choices of the coach or club.”

However, now as has been revealed on the club’s website that both Mandzukic and Can have been left out of their UCL squad. Both the players were linked with a move away from the club. While the striker was believed to be on his way to Manchester United, Can was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

However, none of those moves materialised and the players are now stuck without UCL action for at least the next six months. They would hope to find a new club in the January transfer window.