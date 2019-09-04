Former Barcelona & Manchester United star believes his side can beat La Liga giants ahead of UCL clash

New Inter Milan star and former Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez has stated that he believes the Serie A side can beat Barcelona in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Stage encounter.

The Serie A giants were drawn alongside Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in Group F of the competition. While they start the Group Stage against Slavia Prague, they will meet the La Liga giants on Matchday 2 of Europe’s premier competition.

Sanchez, who played in the competition for Manchester United last year, believes that Inter have the squad to get the better of Barcelona ahead of their clash on 2nd October.

“It’s always a special occasion to play against Barcelona. I had great times there, good team-mates. It will be a difficult game bit we have to believe in our group,” he told Inter’s website.

“We have the players to beat Barcelona and we will fight.”

Further adding on his move from the Premier League side on a year-long loan, the Chilean forward added, “I have the same will to succeed,” he added. “I like to play and I’m finding myself fitting nicely at Inter. I want to win something and we have to fight for that with my team-mates.

“That is what lets you win, being united. If we can do that, we can win many more things.”