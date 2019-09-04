The fastest players in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

UEFA released a detailed technical report for its club competitions in 2018/19 and the report includes the list of fastest sprints, most sprints per match and average distance covered per minute among other details. So, here are the players who recorded the fastest sprint speed in last season’s Champions League campaign.

When you think of the fastest players in the world at the moment, chances are that you will think of forwards such as Leroy Sane, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe. However, according to UEFA’s technical report, the fastest player in the Champions League 2018/19 was none other than Virgil van Dijk!

The Liverpool man outpaced players like Kyle Walker, Leroy Sane and Gareth Bale in a campaign where he helped his side win Europe’s most prestigious trophy.

According to the report, 696 sprints over 30 km/h were recorded last season and the majority of them were by forwards or wingers. However, they were all beaten to the top spot by the recently crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year who recorded a speed of 34.5 km/h in the first leg of the semifinal against Barcelona at the Nou Camp. This stat also reveals to an extent why Dutchman is difficult to get past.

In UEFA’s report, they revealed the 17 fastest sprints recorded last season and surprisingly, Van Dijk was the only Liverpool player. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are renowned for their pace but neither player made the list. However, former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku who is often labelled as ‘too slow’ was in the list with a speed of 33.3 km/h against Barcelona. A couple of other surprising names are Sergio Busquets and former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista.

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane was ranked second in the list with a sprint speed of 34.4 km/h against Valencia and the German is also the only player to feature twice in the list. So, without further adieu, here is the list of the fastest players from last season’s Champions League campaign.

Fastest sprints in km/h

#1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 34.5 vs Barcelona (a)

#2. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 34.4 vs Hoffenheim (h)

#3. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 34.2 vs Tottenham (h)

#4. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – 33.8 vs Roma (h)

#5. Breel Embolo (Schalke) – 33.5 vs Galatasaray (a)

#6. Rafa Silva (Benfica) – 33.5 vs Bayern (a)

#7. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 33.5 vs Lyon (a)

#8. Taison (Shakthar Donetsk) – 33.3 vs Hoffenheim (h)

#9. Loris Benito (Young Boys) – 33.3 vs Manchester United (h)

#10. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) – 33.3 vs Manchester United (h)

#11. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) – 33.3 vs Schalke (h)

#12. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) – 33.3 vs Manchester United (h)

#13. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) – 33.3 vs Young Boys (h)

#14. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) – 33.3 vs Manchester City (h)

#15. Eder Militao (Porto) – 33.3 vs Roma (a)

#16. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) – 33.3 vs Barcelona (h)

#17. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) – 33.3 vs Liverpool (h)