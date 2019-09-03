Liverpool star named fastest player in UCL, ahead of Manchester City stalwarts

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has been named the fastest player in the 2018-19 edition of the Champions League, after clocking a speed of 34.5 km/h against Barcelona during the first-leg match of the semi-finals.

Van Dijk surpassed Manchester City’s Leroy Sane who recorded a speed of 34.2 km/h against Hoffenheim at home in the tournament’s group stage.

At third place is yet another Manchester City star – Kyle Walker, who clocked 34.2 km/h versus Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

The top-seven list was shared on Twitter by James Nalton, a football writer for Daily Star, The Guardian and Forbes. Check out the list below:

Virgil van Dijk made the fastest sprint in the Champions League last season, according to UEFA's technical report pic.twitter.com/gWgErt6OYo — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 3, 2019

As you can see, it is Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale who finished fourth, after recording a speed of 33.8 km/h against Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The video shared below shows the sprint which gave van Dijk the record:

The sprint where VVD reached 34.5 km/h (highest in the UCL this season) plus Robbo just being Robbo pic.twitter.com/nOn72nySeN — James John (@JamesJohn2427) June 15, 2019

Barcelona were leading 3-0 in the first-leg match of the semi-finals against Liverpool, when Messi began to move forward with the ball.

His Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez were on his either side as the passing options.

That was when van Dijk made the sprint, to fall back in defence. In doing so, he also prevented Messi from having a chance to pass the ball to Alba.

Messi’s only other passing option was Suarez whose attempt at scoring was subsequently blocked by Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson.